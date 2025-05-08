Will the US national team win a medal at the 2026 home World Cup because of the new Pope? A shocking pattern has been found

Today, the world is celebrating the election of the new Pope, American Robert Prevost (Leo XIV), and a stunning pattern has surfaced online connecting this event to the medalists of the FIFA World Cup.

Details: Here’s the astonishing fact: for four consecutive times, the national team of the country represented by the newly elected pontiff has gone on to claim a medal at the following World Cup.

1978 — John Paul II, Poland (bronze in 1982)

2005 — Benedict XVI, Germany (bronze in 2006)

2013 — Francis, Argentina (silver in 2014)

2025 — Leo XIV - ???

Robert Prevost is the first American in history to become Pope. The next World Cup will be hosted across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

