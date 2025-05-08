NFL reacts creatively to the election of Robert Prevost as the new Pope. He is the first American to hold this post

Today in the Vatican, the conclave officially concluded with the election of American Robert Prevost as the 267th Pope. The sports world was quick to react to this historic moment.

Details: The official NFL account on X delivered a particularly creative response to the announcement of the new Pope.

The NFL posted a screenshot from last year’s draft broadcast, showing analysts discussing which player the Arizona Cardinals should select with the 16th pick.

Prevost has become the first American ever to ascend to the papacy.

