West Ham players were involved in a fight with AZ Alkmaar fans

After West Ham's 1-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Conference League, a fight broke out between the English team's players and Dutch fans.

According to a source, the incident occurred when the home ultras attacked the away section, where English supporters and players' families were seated.

The West Ham players rushed towards the stands to defend the fans, leading to a brawl.

It's worth noting that the English team has qualified for the final of the tournament and will face Fiorentina on June 7th.