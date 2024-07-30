RU RU
West Ham have been given the go-ahead to sign Man United defender

West Ham have been given the go-ahead to sign Man United defender

Football news Yesterday, 08:05
West Ham have been given the go-ahead to sign Man United defender

Manchester United are looking to optimise their squad in the summer in order to relieve their finances, and one player is close to leaving Erik ten Hag's team.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are close to selling their defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham. The 26-year-old player himself has already agreed to move to Julen Lopetegui's team.

It now remains for the clubs to come to an agreement. Negotiations between the two are going well, and Manchester United are expected to receive in the region of £15-20 million for the deal.

It was thought that Wan-Bissaka's future would be a fundamental issue in the Mancunians signing Bayern defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Should the 26-year-old defender leave Old Trafford, the way would be open to signing his peer from the Munich club.

