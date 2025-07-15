“We’re just getting started.” Boehly addresses Chelsea fans after Club World Cup triumph

Chelsea thrashed PSG in the final to secure a commanding victory at the Club World Cup. The London club’s bosses didn’t hide their emotions after this triumph.

Details: Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly stated that the team proved its strength, even though many underestimated them. Special praise was reserved for head coach Enzo Maresca.

Quote: “We were underestimated, but we proved our strength. The team did a fantastic job under Enzo Maresca’s leadership. We always believed in the project. Enzo is a true professional, and the team showed unity and discipline. Thank you for staying with us. We’re just getting started. Keep the blue flag flying high!” Boehly said in an interview with talkSPORT.

Reminder: The club earned around £93 million for the victory and will also receive the golden "World Champions" chevron on their shirts for the next four years.