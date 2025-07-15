Chelsea owner to enrich Manchester United. How did it happen?
Top clubs often let their young talents go if they fail to secure a spot in the first team. In such cases, clubs usually include a sell-on percentage clause for future transfers. That's exactly what Manchester United did—and it’s already paying off.
Details: Last summer, the Red Devils allowed their midfielder Maxi Oyedele to join Legia Warsaw, securing a 40% sell-on clause for themselves. Over the past year in the Polish capital, the midfielder impressed and caught the eye of Strasbourg.
The club owned by Chelsea boss Todd Boehly is close to signing the player, and according to Fabrizio Romano, will pay six million euros for him. Naturally, 40% of that sum will find its way to Old Trafford.
For the record: Oyedele made 24 appearances for Legia, didn’t score, but did win his first senior trophy—the Polish Cup. In November 2024, the midfielder also debuted for Poland’s national team.