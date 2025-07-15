Chelsea owner to enrich Manchester United. How did it happen?

Top clubs often let their young talents go if they fail to secure a spot in the first team. In such cases, clubs usually include a sell-on percentage clause for future transfers. That's exactly what Manchester United did—and it’s already paying off.

Details: Last summer, the Red Devils allowed their midfielder Maxi Oyedele to join Legia Warsaw, securing a 40% sell-on clause for themselves. Over the past year in the Polish capital, the midfielder impressed and caught the eye of Strasbourg.

See also: Como inserted an absurd buyout clause in the contract of a loaned player

The club owned by Chelsea boss Todd Boehly is close to signing the player, and according to Fabrizio Romano, will pay six million euros for him. Naturally, 40% of that sum will find its way to Old Trafford.

For the record: Oyedele made 24 appearances for Legia, didn’t score, but did win his first senior trophy—the Polish Cup. In November 2024, the midfielder also debuted for Poland’s national team.