RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news “We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener

“We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener

What Liverpool’s leader had to say.
Football news Today, 10:53
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
“We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener Getty Images

On Wednesday, September 17, Liverpool will face Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the clash, the Reds’ captain shared his outlook on the start of the new campaign.

Details: According to Virgil van Dijk, he is convinced that Liverpool have a strong side capable of delivering outstanding performances and achieving major success.

Quote: “At the start of this campaign, I am confident we can show Europe that we are a fantastic team. We are capable of achieving great things,” Van Dijk stated.

The match between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

We also reported that Julián Álvarez will not make the trip to Anfield due to a knee injury. The Argentine will miss out because of knee problems.

Reminder: To celebrate the new Champions League season, Dailysports has prepared a quiz. Can you score the maximum points?

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it? Football news Today, 12:00 Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it?
For only the second time in his career, Julián Álvarez will miss a match — and it comes against Liverpool. Football news Today, 09:48 For only the second time in his career, Julián Álvarez will miss a match — and it comes against Liverpool.
Mohamed Salah on holiday at sea Lifestyle Today, 04:25 Cuteness overload. Mohamed Salah shows how he spends vacation time with his daughter
Another late Salah goal. Liverpool rewrites Premier League history Football news 14 sep 2025, 12:13 Another late Salah goal. Liverpool rewrites Premier League history
Alexander Isak Football news 14 sep 2025, 09:04 Alexander Isak left out of Liverpool squad for Burnley clash. The reason revealed!
Michael Olise Transfer news 14 sep 2025, 04:52 Bayern set £100 million price tag for Olise as Liverpool show interest
Related Tournament News
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025 Football news Today, 11:35 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025
Champions League title Football news Today, 09:15 Champions League 2025/26: league stage schedule
Thomas Partey. Football news Today, 06:25 Partey could play for Villarreal against Tottenham on the eve of court hearing
QUIZ. How well do you know the history of the UEFA Champions League? Football news Today, 05:40 QUIZ. How well do you know the history of the UEFA Champions League?
Champions League: Matchday 1, September 16. Predictions from Dailysports Football news Yesterday, 14:56 Champions League: Matchday 1, September 16. Predictions from Dailysports
Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona Football news 12 sep 2025, 07:49 A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores