“We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener

What Liverpool’s leader had to say.

On Wednesday, September 17, Liverpool will face Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of the clash, the Reds’ captain shared his outlook on the start of the new campaign.

Details: According to Virgil van Dijk, he is convinced that Liverpool have a strong side capable of delivering outstanding performances and achieving major success.

Quote: “At the start of this campaign, I am confident we can show Europe that we are a fantastic team. We are capable of achieving great things,” Van Dijk stated.

The match between Liverpool and Atlético Madrid will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at Anfield, with kickoff set for 21:00 CET.

We also reported that Julián Álvarez will not make the trip to Anfield due to a knee injury. The Argentine will miss out because of knee problems.

Reminder: To celebrate the new Champions League season, Dailysports has prepared a quiz. Can you score the maximum points?