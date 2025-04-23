Waiting for Saturday. Lamine Yamal eagerly awaits the Spanish Cup final

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is eagerly anticipating the arrival of Saturday, as it is on April 26 that his team will play against Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Cup. The footballer shared this excitement in a post on his Instagram page.

Lamine posted several different photos from his daily life and on the football field, captioning them with the word “SATURDAY” repeated three times. He also added blue and red heart emojis to the caption.

Yamal's anticipation is understandable, as a victory in Saturday's match would secure Barcelona's first trophy of the current season. The Catalans already won the Spanish Super Cup in winter, but it was still considered part of the previous season.

It should be noted that yesterday Barcelona defeated Mallorca 1-0 in the latest round of La Liga. The only goal of the match was scored by Dani Olmo. This victory brings the Catalans one step closer to securing the Spanish championship title.

Real Madrid will play their match against Getafe today, and if they win, they can reduce the gap with Barcelona to just 4 points. However, with only 5 rounds left in the championship, closing this gap will be quite challenging.