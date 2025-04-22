Flexing his muscles. Lamine Yamal shares a personal snap from the training room

Barcelona's footballer Lamine Yamal knows well that to excel on the football field, one must maintain top physical condition. To achieve this, he regularly hits the gym, sharing a personal snap from there on his Instagram story.

The Spaniard posted a picture that showcases his impressive bicep, along with his arms wrapped in bandages. Under his arm, he holds a boxing glove, suggesting that Lamine has taken up boxing as part of his training regimen.

As one of Barcelona's leaders this season, Yamal continues to drive the team towards victory in all competitions. The Catalans are set to play in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 26. They are also vying for the La Liga championship, currently leading Madrid by 4 points. Additionally, Barcelona will soon face Milan's Inter in the Champions League semi-finals.

In last weekend's Spanish championship round, the Catalans secured a crucial victory in a highly dramatic match against Celta, coming from behind after trailing 1-3 midway through the second half. They managed to score three times, clinching a vital win. Lamine Yamal assisted in one of the team's goals.