Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches

Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Denis Vukubi says Khanyisa Mayo is not used properly
Football news Today, 12:51
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Vukubi sends Mayo advice to Chiefs coaches Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Former Khosi Denis Vukubi says new Kaizer Chiefs forward Khanyisa Mayo is not being used correctly.

The views followed Mayo's second appearance for the club in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC in the Betway Premiership.

According to Vukubi, Mayo is most lethal around the box's central area, rather than in wide positions.

"Mayo is the finisher we've been longing for, but it seems they’re playing him in the wrong position at Chiefs," Vukubi told KickOff.

Also read: Mthethwa is very important for Chiefs' defence, says Youssef

"They need to focus on drill work, get him trained properly, and position Mayo inside the box. They should tell him, 'Boy, your movements should be close to the box.'

“He needs to focus on that area. Just yesterday, I saw him playing on the wing for a while, and I thought, ‘Haaibo! Why is such a dangerous player operating so far from the box?’” the former Chiefs man added.

Moving on, Amakhosi are preparing for Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout last 16. The game is on Sunday at 15:00 at the DHL Stadium.

