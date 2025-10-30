Vinicius turned into a clown... but only for Halloween

Vini is getting ready for Halloween in style.

The Brazilian star shared some snapshots from his off-field life.

Details: The 25-year-old winger for Real Madrid and the Brazil national team, Vinicius Junior, posted a series of photos on his Instagram page, giving fans a glimpse into his Halloween celebrations, which are set for tomorrow.

This year, Vini went all out with his costume choice, transforming into an evil clown, while his partner Virginia dressed up as a dalmatian lady:

Vini also shared some throwback and everyday life photos, captioned “ele mesmo amor”, which translates as: "the one and only, love".

It seems the Brazilian is trying to take his mind off the recent controversies following El Clásico and his conflict with Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

This season, Vinicius has featured in 13 matches for the Galacticos, netting 5 goals and providing 4 assists.

Recently, the Brazilian issued an official apology to Real Madrid and its fans for his behavior during Sunday’s El Clásico.

