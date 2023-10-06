Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known

Star Brazilian Vinicius Junior expressed his position on the possible invitation to Real Madrid of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to information from Todofichajes, the Brazilian national team player is against such a transfer.

The young winger believes Mbappe could prevent him from becoming a major star for the Royal Club.

In addition, Vinicius is convinced that Mbappe's transfer could harm his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. If the deal for the Frenchman is completed, Vinicius is even ready to think about a possible move to another club.

Previously, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi publicly stated that Kylian Mbappe has no disagreements with the club's management and will remain there for the next season.

Kylian Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, but in the summer of 2024 his contract expires and he can become a free agent.

This season, Mbappe has played eight matches in all competitions for PSG and scored eight goals.