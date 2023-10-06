RU RU NG NG
Main News Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known

Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known

Football news Today, 00:21
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known

Star Brazilian Vinicius Junior expressed his position on the possible invitation to Real Madrid of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to information from Todofichajes, the Brazilian national team player is against such a transfer.

The young winger believes Mbappe could prevent him from becoming a major star for the Royal Club.

In addition, Vinicius is convinced that Mbappe's transfer could harm his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future. If the deal for the Frenchman is completed, Vinicius is even ready to think about a possible move to another club.

Previously, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi publicly stated that Kylian Mbappe has no disagreements with the club's management and will remain there for the next season.

Kylian Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, but in the summer of 2024 his contract expires and he can become a free agent.

This season, Mbappe has played eight matches in all competitions for PSG and scored eight goals.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid Ligue 1 France LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news Yesterday, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news Yesterday, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news Yesterday, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news Yesterday, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:19 Magpies surprised the French in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Newcastle – PSG
Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City Football news 04 oct 2023, 19:01 Alvarez is better than Haaland. Player ratings for the UCL match RB Leipzig – Manchester City
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:57 Messi could return to Europe soon Football news Today, 00:42 Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light Football news Today, 00:21 Vinicius opposed Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid: the reason is known Football news Today, 00:16 Miroslav Klose is disappointed with modern football Football news Today, 00:13 Mourinho leaves club football: he has chosen a new job Football news Yesterday, 23:02 Argentina vs. Brazil: The finalists of the Copa Libertadores have been determined Football news Yesterday, 22:36 In the style of Mourinho: The Special One humbled the opponent from Europa League Football news Yesterday, 22:13 Brighton's Spectacular Performance: Seagulls Set a Century Record for Premier League Teams Football news Yesterday, 21:47 Romelu Lukaku has extended his remarkable goal-scoring streak in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 21:16 Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool. Klopp to say about it
Sport Predictions
Football Today Empoli vs Udinese prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Al-Ittihad vs Al Ahli prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Athletic vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Nantes prediction and betting tips on October 6, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football 07 oct 2023 Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023