Kylian Mbappe could stay at PSG for a few more years

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward and French national team player Kylian Mbappé does not have an agreement in place for a move to Real Madrid, according to Le Parisien.

According to the source, the player might sign a new contract with the French club. Mbappé is satisfied with how the PSG management has worked in the transfer market. As a result, he could remain with the club for several more years.

Previously, it was reported that Mbappé would sign a new contract with PSG that would be valid until the summer of 2025. This contract would include a clause stating that the club would agree to sell the forward to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. It's worth noting that Mbappé could still leave PSG in the current transfer window, but only if a fee of €200 million is paid for him.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to PSG from AS Monaco for a fee of €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mbappé has been playing for the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé became a World Cup champion in 2018 and a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.