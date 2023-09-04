VIDEO. Messi's two assists helped Inter Miami beat Los Angeles

Inter Miami have secured their second MLS win since signing Argentine legend Lionel Messi. Leo himself did not score today, but made two assists in the second half: to Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana.

This victory was the second for Inter in three matches after the MLS summer break. At the moment, the team of Messi, Alba and Busquets is in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference. However, the gap from the playoffs is only eight points, which Inter will need to win back in nine subsequent rounds.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in July of this year. On his account in the American club 11 matches in a pink T-shirt and already 16 assists.

The MLS championship does not go on an international pause, as it happens in Europe: several games will be played in the league next week. But Inter will have to do without Messi, because he received a call to the Argentina national team. At the same time, Busquets and Alba, who ended their careers in the Spanish national team, will remain in Miami.

MLS

Los Angeles - Inter Miami 1:3

Goals: Hollingshead 90 - Farias 17, Alba 51, Campana 83