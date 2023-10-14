HIGHLIGHTS: England triumphs over Australia in a friendly game

While the other European national teams are locked in fierce competition to secure a spot in Euro 2024, the English national team, which had no matches during the seventh round of qualification, engaged in a friendly encounter with the Australian national team.

The English hosted their guests at Wembley in London and managed to eke out a slender 1-0 victory, courtesy of Watkins' strike in the 57th minute of the match. The Australian team proved to be a formidable adversary for the English, as despite the hosts' dominant ball possession (67% to 33%), the guests unleashed a greater number of shots on goal (15 to 7), including more shots on target (4 to 2). Nevertheless, it was the Three Lions who emerged victorious in that match, extending their unbeaten streak to seven games.

The last time the English national team suffered a defeat was against the French in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup (1-2).

The next match for the English national team is scheduled for October 17th, as part of the Euro 2024 qualification, when they will face the Italian national team as the visiting side at the same stadium where they secured victory yesterday. After five matches in their group, the Three Lions boast four victories and one draw, accumulating thirteen points that position them at the top of the group, leading their closest pursuers by six points.