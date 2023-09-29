Victor Osimhen received an offer from England

Napoli's Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, could continue his career in England.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have expressed interest in the 24-year-old striker. The London club is looking for a new central forward, and the management considers Osimhen an excellent candidate. Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay around €170 million for the player.

It is interesting that rumors about the British interest in the football player appeared last summer, but negotiations never came to fruition.

Earlier, it became known about a conflict between Osimhen and Napoli due to a humorous video published on social networks regarding the Nigerian’s missed penalty. The forward's agent threatened to sue over the video.

Osimhen has made seven appearances for Napoli in various competitions this season, scoring four goals and making one assist. Last season, Osimhen became Napoli's top scorer and won the national championship with the team.