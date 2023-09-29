RU RU NG NG
Main News Victor Osimhen received an offer from England

Victor Osimhen received an offer from England

Football news Today, 03:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Victor Osimhen received an offer from England

Napoli's Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, could continue his career in England.

According to Todofichajes, Chelsea have expressed interest in the 24-year-old striker. The London club is looking for a new central forward, and the management considers Osimhen an excellent candidate. Chelsea are reportedly willing to pay around €170 million for the player.

It is interesting that rumors about the British interest in the football player appeared last summer, but negotiations never came to fruition.

Earlier, it became known about a conflict between Osimhen and Napoli due to a humorous video published on social networks regarding the Nigerian’s missed penalty. The forward's agent threatened to sue over the video.

Osimhen has made seven appearances for Napoli in various competitions this season, scoring four goals and making one assist. Last season, Osimhen became Napoli's top scorer and won the national championship with the team.

Related teams and leagues
SSC Napoli Chelsea Premier League England Serie A Italy
Popular news
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news Yesterday, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news 27 sep 2023, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:46 Chelsea legend leaves the club Football news Today, 06:13 Mourinho spoke about his worst start to the season Football news Today, 05:39 Inter Miami spoke about when Messi will return to the field Football news Today, 04:49 Sampaoli is left without a job: Tite may be appointed in his place Football news Today, 04:27 Diego Simeone spoke about the problems in the Atletico match Football news Today, 04:00 Leonardo Bonucci retires Football news Today, 03:30 Victor Osimhen received an offer from England Football news Today, 03:02 Barcelona may cease to exist Football news Today, 02:29 Girona coach speaks about the team's fantastic results Football news Today, 02:00 Ancelotti responded to Atletico's accusations against Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Samsunspor vs Gaziantep prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs AmaZulu prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips Football Today Shamrock Rovers vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Strasbourg vs Lance prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on September 29, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football 30 sep 2023 Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023