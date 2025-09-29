RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Valencia takes Netflix to court! It's all about Real Madrid and Vinicius...

Valencia takes Netflix to court! It's all about Real Madrid and Vinicius...

A highly controversial situation.
Football news Today, 16:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Valencia's management believes their reputation has been damaged.

Details: According to As, Spanish club Valencia has filed a lawsuit in the Valencia Court of First Instance against Netflix and the production company Conspiraçao Filmes over the documentary "Baila, Vini".

It is reported that the "Bats"' executives consider several video segments about their team to be false, humiliating, and offensive. In some of the clips, the audio track was altered, casting Valencia fans in a negative light.

Valencia now demands financial compensation for the violation of their right to dignity, as well as corrections to the documentary itself to remove false information about the club and its supporters.

Additionally, Valencia wants the production company and Netflix to include any possible court ruling in the club's favor within the documentary, which would help restore Valencia's reputation.

As for the incident referenced in the footage, during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid on May 21, 2023, several Valencia fans shouted racist abuse at Vinicius. These individuals were later sentenced to eight months in prison for serious hate crimes, specifically for racist insults directed at Vinicius.

Reminder: Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract

Related teams and leagues
Valencia Valencia Schedule Valencia News Valencia Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid CF argues with Koke (L) of Atletico de Madrid during the LaLiga Football news Today, 16:08 Terrible behavior! It has been revealed what Vinicius said to Koke during the Madrid derby
William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates with fans after teammate Gabriel (not pictured) scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United Football news Today, 15:00 No transfers! William Saliba extends contract with Arsenal until 2030
Official: Valencia vs Real Oviedo match postponed Football news Today, 14:04 Official: Valencia vs Real Oviedo match postponed
La Liga match Valencia - Real Oviedo under threat of cancellation. What happened? Football news Today, 09:48 La Liga match Valencia - Real Oviedo under threat of cancellation. What happened?
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match Football news Today, 04:00 Another injury? Éder Militão will miss the next UEFA Champions League match
Related Tournament News
Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico Football news Today, 04:32 Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico
It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski Football news Yesterday, 14:28 It took just 61 seconds! Yamal returns from injury with a spectacular assist for Lewandowski
La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford Football news Yesterday, 10:26 La Liga to launch investigation after racist abuse directed at Marcus Rashford
He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match Football news 27 sep 2025, 11:03 He can't be stopped! Mbappé scores in his seventh consecutive match
Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia Football news 27 sep 2025, 09:35 Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores