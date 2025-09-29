Valencia takes Netflix to court! It's all about Real Madrid and Vinicius...

A highly controversial situation.

Valencia's management believes their reputation has been damaged.

Details: According to As, Spanish club Valencia has filed a lawsuit in the Valencia Court of First Instance against Netflix and the production company Conspiraçao Filmes over the documentary "Baila, Vini".

It is reported that the "Bats"' executives consider several video segments about their team to be false, humiliating, and offensive. In some of the clips, the audio track was altered, casting Valencia fans in a negative light.

Valencia now demands financial compensation for the violation of their right to dignity, as well as corrections to the documentary itself to remove false information about the club and its supporters.

Additionally, Valencia wants the production company and Netflix to include any possible court ruling in the club's favor within the documentary, which would help restore Valencia's reputation.

As for the incident referenced in the footage, during the match between Valencia and Real Madrid on May 21, 2023, several Valencia fans shouted racist abuse at Vinicius. These individuals were later sentenced to eight months in prison for serious hate crimes, specifically for racist insults directed at Vinicius.

