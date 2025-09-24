RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract

Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract

Those are some hefty demands.
Football news Today, 10:33
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract Getty Images

Recently, there have been persistent reports that Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract. Now, the main stumbling block between the two parties has come to light.

Details: According to teamTALK, the issue revolves around salary, with a staggering 10 million euro gap in their expectations. Reports indicate that the player's agents are demanding an annual wage of 30 million euros (including bonuses), while Real Madrid is only offering 20 million.

The Madrid club's management has made it clear: if a new contract is not signed by the end of the season, the player will be put on the transfer list this summer. Moreover, the club is not afraid of losing Vinicius on a free transfer once his current deal with Real expires.

Reminder: Real Madrid has identified Michael Olise as their top transfer target for next summer. Manchester City are also monitoring the winger, but at this stage, the Madrid side appear to be the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Jude Bellingham in the match against Levante Football news Today, 06:32 Keeps gaining form. Bellingham shares his emotions after the match against Levante
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 05:39 Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha
Real Madrid. Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Debut night. Mastantuono also scores his first goal for Real
120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister Transfer news Yesterday, 12:52 120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister
Jude Bellingham with his younger brother Jobe Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:55 "Best mate": Jude Bellingham congratulates his brother Jobe on his birthday
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in the French national team Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:51 "Brother, you deserved it": Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d'Or
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores