Not bad. Revealed: the salary Vinicius Junior is demanding from Real Madrid under the new contract

Those are some hefty demands.

Recently, there have been persistent reports that Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are struggling to reach an agreement on a new contract. Now, the main stumbling block between the two parties has come to light.

Details: According to teamTALK, the issue revolves around salary, with a staggering 10 million euro gap in their expectations. Reports indicate that the player's agents are demanding an annual wage of 30 million euros (including bonuses), while Real Madrid is only offering 20 million.

The Madrid club's management has made it clear: if a new contract is not signed by the end of the season, the player will be put on the transfer list this summer. Moreover, the club is not afraid of losing Vinicius on a free transfer once his current deal with Real expires.

Reminder: Real Madrid has identified Michael Olise as their top transfer target for next summer. Manchester City are also monitoring the winger, but at this stage, the Madrid side appear to be the frontrunners to secure his signature.