Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury

Boxing News Today, 13:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Usyk's promoter shared insights regarding the bout against Fury Photo: https://twitter.com/SpinninBackfist

The promoter of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk discussed the likelihood of a bout against Tyson Fury, as reported by Boxing News.

Alexander Krassyuk stated that if the fight does not happen by May 18th, in his opinion, it will not happen at all. When asked why he believes so, the promoter responded:

"Because I said this before. I mentioned it even before April 29th - if it didn't happen then, it would never happen due to the IBF. However, the Turks and the guys from Saudi Arabia extended this period. But this time frame is limited.

That's why we have May 18th - as the latest deadline for the absolute fight," said Alexander Krassyuk.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury expressed his intention to have five more fights before concluding his boxing career. "The Gypsy King" intends to face Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua twice each, as well as seek a rematch with Francis Ngannou.

Originally scheduled for February 17th, the unification bout in the heavyweight division was postponed due to Fury sustaining an injury during training camp. The new date for the bout is May 18, 2024.

Previously, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, referred to Fury as a coward. This statement elicited a strong reaction from the “Gypsy King.”

