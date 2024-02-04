"You're a rat piece of sh*t, never call me a coward again". Fury harshly responded to Usyk's manager

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury revealed the situation that led to his cut, resulting in the postponement of the championship fight against Alexander Usyk.

The "Gypsy King" also responded emphatically to Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, who recently called the Briton a "coward" and accused him of deliberately avoiding the bout.

"I arranged to spar 12 rounds with four different guys [on Friday]. In round five I got an elbow in the eye, a split eye, and obviously I've been to the hospital and had 11 stitches. They have the medical reports, they have everything … Nothing much anybody can do about getting a cut in sparring, sh!t happens. I've never had one before, first time for everything. "Why would I not want to fight for the biggest payday of my life? I put 10 weeks into a training camp. Why? Why would I not want to fight? You're a rat piece of sh!t. You've never had a fight in your life and you're calling me a coward, you rat bastard … Egis, never call me a coward again. I've had 35 professional fights. I've been boxing for 18 years of my life. I've climbed off the canvas from the biggest punchers in history to win. Never a coward, never backed down from any man in my life ... you're all going to be finito. You're all going to be working for me as dossers, you ugly little bastard.” "I'm in fantastic shape. I've been training really hard on a great diet and was ready to rock and roll. Obviously I was very disappointed. I've been in training camp for a long time. I've been away from my family in Saudi Arabia for five weeks already, training … It's not a blessing in disguise. I take God's will as it comes. I was in fantastic shape, ready to fight. I was 100% confident I was going to knock Usyk out. There was no doubt in my mind. I was 100% ready.” said Fury.

Originally scheduled for February 17, the highly anticipated clash of 2024 was postponed to May 18, 2024, due to Fury's injury.

The bout will put on the line the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO super heavyweight titles held by the Ukrainian, as well as the WBC title held by the British boxer.