Unlucky break... Liverpool's star newcomer sidelined by injury

He joined Liverpool from Bayer this summer.
Football news Today, 02:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jérémy Frimpong in the Liverpool line-up Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

The player will miss at least a month.

Details: According to SkySport, Liverpool's star signing Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable to Arne Slot's squad at least until the end of the international break due to a hamstring injury.

Frimpong was unable to finish the recent match against Bournemouth because of severe discomfort. Initially, it seemed to be just a minor muscle issue, but later examinations revealed that the situation was much more serious.

This means the 24-year-old Dutchman is set to miss crucial matches against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Jeremie Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for €40 million and has already made his mark with a goal in the English Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace.

