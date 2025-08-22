Unlucky break... Liverpool's star newcomer sidelined by injury
The player will miss at least a month.
Details: According to SkySport, Liverpool's star signing Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable to Arne Slot's squad at least until the end of the international break due to a hamstring injury.
Frimpong was unable to finish the recent match against Bournemouth because of severe discomfort. Initially, it seemed to be just a minor muscle issue, but later examinations revealed that the situation was much more serious.
This means the 24-year-old Dutchman is set to miss crucial matches against Newcastle and Arsenal.
Jeremie Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for €40 million and has already made his mark with a goal in the English Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace.
Reminder: The offender will be punished. A fan was arrested in Liverpool for racist abuse directed at Semenyo