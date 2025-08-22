Unlucky break... Liverpool's star newcomer sidelined by injury

The player will miss at least a month.

Details: According to SkySport, Liverpool's star signing Jeremie Frimpong will be unavailable to Arne Slot's squad at least until the end of the international break due to a hamstring injury.

Frimpong was unable to finish the recent match against Bournemouth because of severe discomfort. Initially, it seemed to be just a minor muscle issue, but later examinations revealed that the situation was much more serious.

This means the 24-year-old Dutchman is set to miss crucial matches against Newcastle and Arsenal.

Jeremie Frimpong joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer for €40 million and has already made his mark with a goal in the English Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot has confirmed that defender Jeremie Frimpong will be out until after the international break following a hamstring injury he picked up against Bournemouth 🚨🤕 pic.twitter.com/K7NmF8zBkf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2025

