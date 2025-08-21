Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.59 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On August 23, 2025, the opening round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Heidenheim and Wolfsburg. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking potential and a possible bet for this match-up.

Heidenheim

Heidenheim endured a tough campaign last season. The team finished 16th and was forced into the relegation playoffs to keep their Bundesliga status. In a tense battle with Elversberg, the club managed to survive, snatching victory in the dying seconds of the away leg.

Meanwhile, Heidenheim also competed in the Conference League, advancing from the group stage to the round of 16. However, their European journey ended there, losing to Copenhagen on aggregate.

During the off-season, Heidenheim played just two friendlies—against Parma and Ingolstadt—winning both. The new season kicked off with a confident 5-0 win in the German Cup over regional league side Balingen. As a result, their unbeaten run, including pre-season matches, now stands at five in a row. Their last defeat dates back to the end of the previous league campaign.

As for home encounters against Wolfsburg, the statistics don’t favor Heidenheim. The sides have met four times—twice in the league and twice in the German Cup. Heidenheim has never beaten this opponent at home: three defeats and one draw.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg endured another underwhelming season. The team held up well until mid-championship, but the final stretch was disastrous. In their last 10 Bundesliga games, the Wolves managed just one win, with three draws and six losses. Ultimately, they finished 11th—missing out on European football again, although they were only nine points shy of the European zone.

In the German Cup, Wolfsburg reached the quarterfinals, where they fell to Leipzig. Their pre-season was also unconvincing—four defeats and just one win in five friendlies. However, their official season opener was emphatic: Wolfsburg thrashed Oberliga Bremen side Hemelinger 9-0 in the German Cup.

Head-to-head meetings between Heidenheim and Wolfsburg are usually tightly contested. Last season, Wolfsburg suffered a shock 0-1 home defeat during a poor run. Before that, in six previous encounters, the Wolves were unbeaten—five wins and one draw. In their last away match at Heidenheim, Wolfsburg secured a convincing 3-1 victory. This time, they will surely be motivated for revenge and a strong season start.

Probable line-ups

Heidenheim: Ramaj, Mainka, Gimber, Siersleben, Conte, Scheppner, Dorsch, Ibrahimović, Sivsivadze, Leo Sienca, Gonzak.

Wolfsburg: Grabara, Fischer, Koulierakis, Mæhle, Jenz, Vini Souza, Arnold, Wimmer, Maier, Černý, Pejčinović.

Interesting stats and head-to-head meetings

Heidenheim has won their last 5 matches.

7 of Heidenheim’s last 8 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Heidenheim has scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Wolfsburg has lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

3 of Wolfsburg’s last 4 away games have had over 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg is unbeaten in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads.

Wolfsburg has scored first in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg match prediction

This match looks very evenly matched, though Wolfsburg are slight favorites. It’s tough to assess both teams’ form this early in the season, as both beat lower-league opponents in the German Cup. Head-to-head history suggests tight, not always high-scoring games, but with the pressure off at the start of the campaign, we can expect attacking football. Wolfsburg will be eager to bounce back after last year’s home defeat, while Heidenheim enters the season in good shape. All signs point to an open game with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.59.