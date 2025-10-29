ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool

Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool

Tough luck for the young defender
Football news Today, 17:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool https://x.com/Mercado_Ingles/status/1983646889053741564

Liverpool's young defender Amara Nallo has once again found himself in the spotlight—and not for the best of reasons.

Details: In the English League Cup match against Crystal Palace, the 18-year-old was shown a red card in the 79th minute, leaving his team a man down.

This marks Nallo’s second sending-off in his Liverpool career: back in January, he made his debut for the Reds against PSV and was also sent off just four minutes after coming on.

Liverpool lost the match against Crystal Palace 0-3.

Reminder: Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City are interested in signing Upamecano.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
Related Team News
Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934 Football news Today, 18:13 Liverpool Match 90-Year-Old Negative Record Dating Back to 1934
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano Transfer news Yesterday, 17:40 Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City want to sign Upamecano
"Arne Slot is the best coach to handle the current situation" - Liverpool make their decision on Slot's future Football news Yesterday, 12:56 "Arne Slot is the best coach to handle the current situation" - Liverpool makes a decision on manager's future
RIP. Former Liverpool and Valencia coach has passed away Football news 27 oct 2025, 11:51 RIP. Former Liverpool and Valencia coach has passed away
Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked Football news 26 oct 2025, 06:53 Liverpool ready to bring Klopp back if Arne Slot is sacked
Andy Robertson Football news 26 oct 2025, 05:13 "In a difficult moment, the only way to get out of it is to work even harder" – Andy Robertson on Liverpool's tough run
Related Tournament News
Poor Run of Discipline: Chelsea Have Seen Red in Six of Their Last Nine Matches Football news Today, 17:34 Poor Run of Discipline: Chelsea Have Seen Red in Six of Their Last Nine Matches
Arsenal Player Becomes the Youngest Premier League Footballer to Start a Match Football news Today, 15:16 Arsenal Player Becomes the Youngest Premier League Footballer to Start a Match
Alejandro Garnacho of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match Football news Today, 07:03 "Garnacho arrived from Manchester United not in top form." - Enzo Maresca shares his impressions of Alejandro Garnacho's performance
Liam Delap of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the pre-season friendly match Football news Yesterday, 08:37 "Delap is ready to play tomorrow. But..." - Enzo Maresca comments on Liam Delap's return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores