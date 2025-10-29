Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool
Tough luck for the young defender
Liverpool's young defender Amara Nallo has once again found himself in the spotlight—and not for the best of reasons.
Details: In the English League Cup match against Crystal Palace, the 18-year-old was shown a red card in the 79th minute, leaving his team a man down.
This marks Nallo’s second sending-off in his Liverpool career: back in January, he made his debut for the Reds against PSV and was also sent off just four minutes after coming on.
Liverpool lost the match against Crystal Palace 0-3.
