Unfortunate start to his career. Amara Nallo receives second red card in his second match for Liverpool

Tough luck for the young defender

Liverpool's young defender Amara Nallo has once again found himself in the spotlight—and not for the best of reasons.

Details: In the English League Cup match against Crystal Palace, the 18-year-old was shown a red card in the 79th minute, leaving his team a man down.

This marks Nallo’s second sending-off in his Liverpool career: back in January, he made his debut for the Reds against PSV and was also sent off just four minutes after coming on.

Amara Nallo has made two appearances for Liverpool... he's been sent off in both 😬

Amara Nallo 🔴 liverpool game over

pic.twitter.com/s6QreDtjKa — Pitch Wire (@wire_pitch) October 29, 2025

Liverpool lost the match against Crystal Palace 0-3.

