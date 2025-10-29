ES ES FR FR
Wrexham vs Coventry City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 31, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Wrexham vs Coventry prediction Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images
Wrexham Wrexham
EFL Championship (Round 13) 31 oct 2025, 16:00
- : -
England, Wrexham, SToK Cae Ras
Coventry Coventry
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 31, 2025, the Racecourse Ground will host the 13th round of the Championship as Wrexham faces Coventry City—a clash promising to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the round.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have met three times in their entire history.
  • Head-to-head record: Wrexham - 2 wins, Draws - 1, Coventry - 0 wins.
  • Their last encounter ended in a 4-3 victory for Wrexham in 2023.
  • Coventry are unbeaten in their last nine matches.
  • Wrexham have won just one of their last five games.
  • Coventry have scored 34 goals in 12 rounds.
  • Wrexham have conceded 17 goals in 12 matches.

Match preview:

This is a crucial test of maturity for the Welsh club: after a rapid ascent from the lower divisions, Wrexham have firmly established themselves in mid-table and are eager to prove they can compete with more experienced sides. Phil Parkinson’s team thrives on the energy of their home fans, relying on high pressing and quick transitions into attack.
Coventry, on the other hand, enter as favourites, boasting a more balanced squad and significant Championship experience. Under Frank Lampard, they display assured positional play and are ruthless in punishing even the slightest opponent errors. However, a trip to Wales is never easy—Wrexham rarely lose at home and always play with tremendous commitment.
A dynamic, open contest is on the cards, with both teams hungry for victory. Coventry will aim to control possession and dictate the tempo, while Wrexham will look to exploit their pace down the flanks and the backing of a passionate crowd. Expect an end-to-end encounter with goals at both ends, as both sides favour attacking football. Ultimately, the outcome will hinge on which team can impose their style first—the ambitious newcomers from Wrexham or the experienced promotion contenders from Coventry.

Probable lineups:

  • Wrexham: Okonkwo, Brunt, Hyam, Cleworth, Longman, James, Thomason, Dobson, Kabore, Moore, Windass.
  • Coventry: Rushworth, Ewijk, Thomas, Kitching, Dasilva, Allen, Grimes, Sakamoto, Thomas-Asante, Ephron, Wright.

Match prediction:

In this 13th round Championship fixture, Coventry City are considered favourites. Frank Lampard’s squad is consistent, strong in possession, and clinical in front of goal, while Wrexham have shown defensive frailty and tend to rely on the emotional lift from their home support. With greater depth and class, the prediction is a Coventry win.

