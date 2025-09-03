RU RU ES ES FR FR
Unfortunate news. Alejandro Balde suffers injury and is sidelined for three weeks

Barcelona will have to cope without their defender.
Football news Today, 10:22
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
The team had a decent start to the new La Liga season, but just before the international break, bad news arrived.

Details: According to COPE, full-back Alejandro Balde has injured the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh. As a result, he'll be out for about three weeks and could miss the opening UEFA Champions League match against Newcastle, scheduled for September 18.

Recently, Barcelona defender Jules Koundé named his teammate Lamine Yamal as his main favorite rather than compatriot Ousmane Dembélé. However, he has now changed his mind.

For the fourth time in history, the Ballon d'Or 2025 will be awarded based on the season rather than the calendar year. It will cover the period from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. The award ceremony is scheduled for September 22, 2025.

Reminder: It was previously reported that UEFA made unprecedented concessions to Barcelona regarding the venue for their home Champions League games.

