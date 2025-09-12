RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives

Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives

A dramatic turn of events.
Football news Today, 11:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives Getty Images

Marc Guéhi was on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer, but his transfer collapsed in the final hours of the window. Now, a new development could be on the horizon.

Details: According to Indykaila News, the Crystal Palace centre-back’s agent has met with Chelsea representatives in London. Guéhi currently has several offers on the table from different clubs.

As previously reported, Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted it would be “silly” to deny the club’s interest in Guéhi, confirming that a deal had indeed been close. Slot did not rule out revisiting the move in the future.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in the winter, instead focusing on next summer when he could become a free agent.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
Related Team News
Oliver Glasner Football news Today, 12:18 Glasner denies reports of resignation threats over Guehi sale
Enzo Maresca provides update on Cole Palmer’s recovery Football news Today, 10:23 Enzo Maresca provides update on Cole Palmer’s recovery
Chelsea signs Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha Football news Today, 08:27 Thinking about the future! Chelsea signs Strasbourg captain Emanuel Emegha
Liam Delap receives medical attention during the match against Everton Football news Today, 06:02 A rather lengthy spell on the sidelines. Enzo Maresca reveals when to expect a return
Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online Football news Yesterday, 08:32 Brentford vs Chelsea: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 4 online
Young Chelsea defender ruled out for the rest of the year with injury Football news Yesterday, 07:09 Young Chelsea defender ruled out for the rest of the year with injury
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores