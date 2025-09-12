Unexpected twist. Marc Guéhi’s agent meets with Chelsea representatives

A dramatic turn of events.

Marc Guéhi was on the verge of joining Liverpool this summer, but his transfer collapsed in the final hours of the window. Now, a new development could be on the horizon.

Details: According to Indykaila News, the Crystal Palace centre-back’s agent has met with Chelsea representatives in London. Guéhi currently has several offers on the table from different clubs.

As previously reported, Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted it would be “silly” to deny the club’s interest in Guéhi, confirming that a deal had indeed been close. Slot did not rule out revisiting the move in the future.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Liverpool will not attempt to sign Guehi in the winter, instead focusing on next summer when he could become a free agent.