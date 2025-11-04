"Under no circumstances" – Carlo Ancelotti comments on the possibility of Neymar's call-up for the 2026 World Cup

It seems there's a thread of misunderstanding between Neymar and Carlo.

The Italian tactician is dissatisfied with Neymar's current form.

Details: The 66-year-old head coach of the Brazilian national team, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, is forced to battle not only his opponents but also the persistent campaign led by journalists, urging the recall of 33-year-old Santos winger Neymar to the squad for the upcoming World Cup:

"I might take players who can help us for a few minutes. But I won't take those who are not ready for the intensity of the World Cup. Under no circumstances. We need players who are in excellent physical condition," Ancelotti stated.

See also: Olympiacos vs PSV prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 4 November 2025

It appears that Carlo does not rule out Neymar's potential call-up, but he made it abundantly clear that the Santos winger will have to seriously improve his physical condition to earn that chance.

Neymar made his debut for the Brazilian national team in 2010. Over his international career, he has played 128 matches, scoring 79 goals and providing 59 assists. The last time Neymar took the field for Brazil was on October 18, 2023, in a match against Uruguay, after which he has not been given another opportunity.

Reminder: Finally! Neymar returns to the pitch after injury sustained back in September