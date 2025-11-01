Finally! Neymar returns to the pitch after injury sustained back in September

ES ES FR FR
The Brazilian star is back
Football news Today, 16:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/njdmarlon/status/1984719710039027999

The Brazilian superstar Neymar has made his long-awaited return to the pitch after a lengthy absence.

Details: The forward came on in the 68th minute of the Brazilian league match, where his club Santos is facing Fortaleza.

This was Neymar’s first appearance since September 14, when he suffered a serious injury and was sidelined for several weeks.

This season, the former European football star has scored just three goals in the Brazilian league.

Reminder: Neymar is reconsidering his decision to return to Europe and is ready to sign a new contract with Santos.

