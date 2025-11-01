Finally! Neymar returns to the pitch after injury sustained back in September

The Brazilian star is back

The Brazilian superstar Neymar has made his long-awaited return to the pitch after a lengthy absence.

Details: The forward came on in the 68th minute of the Brazilian league match, where his club Santos is facing Fortaleza.

This was Neymar’s first appearance since September 14, when he suffered a serious injury and was sidelined for several weeks.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! 𝗡𝗘𝗬𝗠𝗔𝗥 𝗙𝗔𝗜𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗦 ! 🇧🇷🔙



Le Ney entre à la 68eme minute contre Fortaleza.



Son dernier match remontait au 14 septembre. pic.twitter.com/4v8kMZMTon — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) November 1, 2025

This season, the former European football star has scored just three goals in the Brazilian league.

Reminder: Neymar is reconsidering his decision to return to Europe and is ready to sign a new contract with Santos.