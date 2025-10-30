Change of plans! Neymar reconsiders European return and is ready to sign new contract with Santos

The decorated Brazilian stays with his boyhood club.

It looks like Neymar's plans have taken a dramatic turn.

Details: According to the reputable outlet AS, 33-year-old Santos winger Neymar is now set to sign a new contract with the club, despite ongoing rumors linking him with a return to European football.

Reports indicate that Neymar's new deal with Santos will be short-term, but even so, this suggests we are unlikely to see him play in Europe again.

Previously, Neymar himself stated that he wanted to play in a top European league again to boost his chances of making Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar joined Santos in January 2025 as a free agent after his contract with Al Hilal expired.

Since then, Neymar has featured in 21 matches for Santos, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until December 2025.

