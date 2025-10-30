ES ES FR FR
Change of plans! Neymar reconsiders European return and is ready to sign new contract with Santos

The decorated Brazilian stays with his boyhood club.
Football news Today, 15:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Neymar of Santos gestures during a Brasileirao 2025 match between Santos and Vasco da Gama Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

It looks like Neymar's plans have taken a dramatic turn.

Details: According to the reputable outlet AS, 33-year-old Santos winger Neymar is now set to sign a new contract with the club, despite ongoing rumors linking him with a return to European football.

Reports indicate that Neymar's new deal with Santos will be short-term, but even so, this suggests we are unlikely to see him play in Europe again.

Previously, Neymar himself stated that he wanted to play in a top European league again to boost his chances of making Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar joined Santos in January 2025 as a free agent after his contract with Al Hilal expired.

Since then, Neymar has featured in 21 matches for Santos, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until December 2025.

Reminder: Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer

