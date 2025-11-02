Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, where Greek side Olympiacos will battle Dutch powerhouse PSV. With both teams fiercely contesting a playoff spot and desperate for points, this is a clash with high stakes. I'm backing a bet on goals, with a strong chance of coming through.

Match preview

The Greek club has struggled at the start of the group phase, picking up just one point from three matches. After a goalless draw with Pafos, they suffered back-to-back defeats — first to Arsenal, then a heavy loss to Barcelona. That means Olympiacos are now winless in seven consecutive Champions League games, and with these results, their playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

At home, Olympiacos have looked a bit sharper, but even at the Karaiskakis, their attack lacks consistency — they haven't scored more than once in any of their last seven UCL home games. If the hosts want to stay in contention, they need a radical change in approach — especially by ramping up aggression and attacking tempo.

PSV, after a shock home defeat to Union in their opener, have bounced back and are unbeaten in their last two. First, they earned a draw away at Leverkusen, then put on a show by thrashing the reigning Italian champions. That result sent a clear message: this team has found its confidence and is now a serious contender for a top-two finish.

PSV are playing their trademark attacking football — both teams have scored in each of their last nine Champions League matches. Despite defensive issues, their forward line continues to deliver. In Piraeus, the visitors are well placed to build on their momentum — especially since Olympiacos are clearly struggling for form.

Probable lineups

Olympiacos : Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Martins, Mouzakitis, Podence, Chiquinho, Strefezza, El Kaabi

: Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega, Martins, Mouzakitis, Podence, Chiquinho, Strefezza, El Kaabi PSV: Kovář, Salah-Eddine, Flamingo, Gashorowski, Junior, Schouten, Veerman, Saibari, Perišić, Til, Man

Match facts and head-to-head

PSV have seen both teams score in nine consecutive UCL matches.

In seven of Olympiacos's last ten Champions League games, no more than two goals have been scored.

The Greeks are winless in their last seven matches in the competition.

Prediction

Both Olympiacos and PSV will enter this match fully focused on victory. For the hosts, this could be the last chance to reignite their campaign, while the visitors have a real shot at taking the group lead. Given PSV's attacking style and both sides' defensive issues, the logical bet is on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.60.