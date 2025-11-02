Prediction on game Real Madrid wont lose Odds: 1.55 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the headline clashes of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage is set for Tuesday at Anfield, where Liverpool host Real Madrid. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this high-stakes encounter with strong odds of success.

Match preview

The English side dismantled Eintracht in the previous round, firing in five goals — a resounding win and their first Champions League rout in nearly a year. It was also only the second time in five recent matches that Liverpool netted more than once. However, their defensive issues persist, as they have now conceded in seven consecutive Champions League fixtures.

At home, Liverpool have been consistently prolific, scoring at least twice in nine of their last ten outings at Anfield. Still, their patchy form — especially at the start of the campaign — casts doubt on their prospects. The squad is also hampered by a string of injuries, which impacts both depth and overall quality.

Madrid, meanwhile, are cruising — three wins from three in the group stage, and they’ve kept clean sheets in their last two matches. After a long spell of defensive lapses, Real have tightened up at the back and now control their group with authority. In this Champions League campaign, only Inter and Arsenal have more clean sheets than Los Blancos.

On the road, Real have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 15 Champions League matches. Factoring in Liverpool’s inconsistency, the visitors have every reason to be confident of a positive result. After three matchdays, Madrid are not only favorites for this clash but also for topping the group.

Probable lineups

Liverpool : Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo

: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Salah, Ekitike, Gakpo Real Madrid: Courtois, Carreras, Asensio, Militao, Valverde, Vinicius, Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler, Mbappe

Match facts and head-to-head

Liverpool have not drawn any of their last 24 Champions League matches.

Four of Real’s last five Champions League games featured at least three goals.

Liverpool ended an eight-game winless run against Real Madrid last season.

Prediction

With injuries mounting and form wavering, Liverpool risk dropping more points in this crucial contest. Despite their emphatic win last time out, defensive lapses continue to plague the Reds, who have lost six of their last eight official games. By contrast, Real are in outstanding shape, ranking among the tournament’s most reliable sides both in results and quality of play. The bet on "Real not to lose" at 1.55 looks a logical choice given the current dynamics and statistics.