Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Bodø/Glimt vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bodoe/Glimt vs Monaco prediction Photo: footballtoday.com / Author unknown
Bodoe/Glimt Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Bodoe, Aspmyra Stadion
Monaco Monaco
Prediction on game Bodoe/Glimt Win or Draw & Total over 1,5
Odds: 1.72
Odds: 1.72
One of the matches of Matchday 4 in the 2025/26 Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the Aspmyra Stadium in Bodø, where local side Bodø/Glimt will host French club Monaco. Neither team has yet registered a victory in the group, making this clash a potential game-changer in the fight for a playoff spot. Here’s my pick for this match, offering optimal chances for success.

Match preview

The Norwegians kicked off their group stage campaign with two thrilling 2-2 draws, before falling away to Galatasaray (1-3), highlighting their defensive frailties. Nonetheless, Bodø/Glimt consistently find the back of the net — scoring in 15 of their last 16 Champions League matches. At the same time, they have conceded at least twice in four consecutive games.

On home turf, the Scandinavians are a real force: they are unbeaten in 9 straight Champions League home games (8 wins, 1 draw), and have scored at least twice in each of their last five matches in Norway. This makes Bodø/Glimt clear favorites based on their home form — here, they can challenge any opponent, including Monaco.

The French outfit have underperformed so far — after three rounds, Monaco have just two points and are still searching for their first win. Their last outing, a goalless draw against Tottenham, marked the first time in six Champions League games that they kept a clean sheet. However, their attack faltered, and their winless streak in the competition stretched to six matches.

Monaco are especially vulnerable on the road — failing to win six of their last seven away games in this competition, while losing four of the last five. Even when they do score, they almost always concede first. With such an unstable backline, taking on Bodø/Glimt under Scandinavian pressure, it will be tough for Monaco to claim all three points.

Probable lineups

  • Bodø/Glimt: Haikin, Sjøvold, Bjørtuft, Aleesami, Bjørkan, Berg, Fet, Evjen, Blomberg, Hauge, Heg
  • Monaco: Kohn, Kehrer, Salisu, Henrique, Diatta, Teze, Bamba, Ouattara, Minamino, Balogun, Akliouche

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bodø/Glimt are unbeaten in their last 9 home Champions League matches.
  • Monaco have not won in their last six Champions League outings.
  • Both teams scored in 6 of Bodø/Glimt's last 8 Champions League matches.

Prediction

Given the Norwegians’ formidable form at home and Monaco’s struggles away, the hosts can reasonably expect at least a draw. Bodø/Glimt score freely, while Monaco’s defense regularly collapses on the road. In this scenario, a bet on 'Bodø/Glimt double chance and over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.72' looks like a smart and justified choice.

