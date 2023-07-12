Ukrainian Trubin can go to an unexpected club

RU RU
Goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin of Shakhtar Donetsk may continue his career in Saudi Arabia, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

According to the source, the player had negotiations with intermediaries from Saudi Arabia in London. The meeting took place at a restaurant in London. The name of the club interested in the Ukrainian goalkeeper has not been disclosed.

Previously, it was reported that Inter Milan was interested in the 21-year-old Trubin. However, the Italian club has been unable to reach an agreement on the transfer fee for the Ukrainian. Shakhtar Donetsk is demanding at least €35 million for the goalkeeper, despite his contract being valid until the summer of 2024. Inter Milan is willing to pay no more than €10 million but wants to include a clause in the deal that would grant Shakhtar a percentage of any future player resale.

The 21-year-old Trubin is a product of Shakhtar Donetsk's youth academy. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He has also kept 39 clean sheets in 39 matches. The goalkeeper's contract with Shakhtar Donetsk is valid until the summer of 2024.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has made seven appearances for the Ukrainian national team, conceding 12 goals.

