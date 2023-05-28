Ukraine won a direct spot in the Champions League group
In the next draw of the Champions League champion of Ukraine season 2022/2023 will start in the group stage.
This is due to the fact that Inter guaranteed themselves a place in the Champions League after the match of the 37th round of Serie A against Atalanta (3-2).
Recall that the Milan club will play in the final of the current Champions League on June 10 against Manchester City. If Inter had not made it to the Champions League following the results of the Italian championship, it would have been given a ticket to the group automatically.
In the UPL, two rounds before the end of the tournament, Shakhtar leads with 69 points, five points ahead of Dnipro 1.
