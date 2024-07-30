Two top clubs unveil new away kits for the 2024/25 season

With the new football season in the top leagues set to kick off in just over two weeks, top clubs are unveiling their away kits.

Today, Atletico Madrid and Juventus presented their new kits.

Atletico Madrid's new away kit features a light blue design with red and white collar and side inserts.

Juventus, on the other hand, will play their away matches in a light yellow kit for the upcoming season.

Tracce cosmiche, Juventus nel cuore ⭐



Acquista il nuovo Away Kit Juventus 2024/25. Disponibile ora! 🔗 — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 30, 2024

Atletico will play their first match of the season on August 19 against Villarreal, while Juventus will open their season on the same day against Como.