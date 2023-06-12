Turkish Cup Winner Announced

In the final of the Turkish Cup, Fenerbahce defeated Istanbul Basaksehir with a score of 2-0 and became the champion.

The victory for the Istanbul club was secured by Michy Batshuayi, who scored a brace.

Fenerbahce won the Turkish Cup for the eighth time in its history. Only Galatasaray (18), Besiktas (10), and Trabzonspor (9) have won the trophy more times.

Fenerbahce - Istanbul Basaksehir - 2:0 (2:0)

Goals: Batshuayi, 1 - 1:0, Batshuayi, 29 - 2:0

Fenerbahce: Egribayat, Aziz, Salai, Luan Peres, Guler (Yandas, 90), Kahveci (Rossi, 84), Arao, Zaytse (Osei-Samuel, 75), Kadioglu, Valencia (Yuksel, 75), Batshuayi (Dursun, 90).

Istanbul Basaksehir: Gunok, Leo Duarte, Tuba (Alexic, 78), Erkin (Lucas Lima, 34), Turuc (Ozbayrakli, 85), Gurler (Januzaj, 34), Biglia (Kartsev, 34), Ozcan, Sahiner, Joao Figueredo, Kenan.