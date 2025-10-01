Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash
PSG supporters mock their rivals.
Football news Today, 13:57Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
As Barcelona and PSG prepare for the second round of the UEFA Champions League, the Parisian fans have taken the chance to taunt their opponents.
Details: Ahead of the match, PSG fans brought up the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony. While Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé were both in contention, it was the Frenchman who ultimately claimed the award. Outside the stadium, PSG supporters chanted: “Ousmane Dembélé, Ballon d’Or.”
Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.