Trolling in action: PSG fans chant about Dembélé’s Ballon d’Or win ahead of Barcelona clash

PSG supporters mock their rivals.

As Barcelona and PSG prepare for the second round of the UEFA Champions League, the Parisian fans have taken the chance to taunt their opponents.

Details: Ahead of the match, PSG fans brought up the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony. While Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé were both in contention, it was the Frenchman who ultimately claimed the award. Outside the stadium, PSG supporters chanted: “Ousmane Dembélé, Ballon d’Or.”

PSG fans chant "Ousmane Ballon d'Or" in front of the Barcelona fans ahead of their Champions League clash tonight…🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/n1fXKxU2rC — Midnite (@midnite) October 1, 2025

Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.