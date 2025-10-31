Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025
In the marquee clash of Matchday 10 in the English Premier League, Tottenham will take on Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch this showdown.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: What you need to know about the match
Tottenham currently sit third in the table with 17 points from nine matches. They trail the league leaders by five points, though the top of the table remains incredibly tight — just five points separate second place from tenth. The battle for the top spots promises to be fierce. In their last league outing, Spurs defeated Everton 3–0, but in midweek action, they suffered a 0–2 defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.
Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup after edging Wolverhampton 4–3 in a thrilling encounter. They will now face Cardiff City in the next round. However, in the Premier League, the Blues suffered a 1–2 loss to Sunderland in the previous matchday. Chelsea currently sit ninth in the standings with 14 points from nine games — just three points adrift of both the top four and Tottenham. As mentioned, the competition at the top of the Premier League is extremely tight.
Tottenham vs Chelsea: When and where is the match?
The Premier League Matchday 10 fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, November 1, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 08:30
New York 11:30
Panama 11:30
Toronto 11:30
Port of Spain 12:30
London 17:30
Yaoundé 21:30
Abuja 21:30
Cape Town 19:30
New Delhi 22:00
Sydney 02:30
Kiribati 04:30
Tottenham vs Chelsea: Where to watch the match online?
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport