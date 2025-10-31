Tottenham vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - November 1, 2025

In the marquee clash of Matchday 10 in the English Premier League, Tottenham will take on Chelsea. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch this showdown.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: What you need to know about the match

Tottenham currently sit third in the table with 17 points from nine matches. They trail the league leaders by five points, though the top of the table remains incredibly tight — just five points separate second place from tenth. The battle for the top spots promises to be fierce. In their last league outing, Spurs defeated Everton 3–0, but in midweek action, they suffered a 0–2 defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup.

Chelsea, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup after edging Wolverhampton 4–3 in a thrilling encounter. They will now face Cardiff City in the next round. However, in the Premier League, the Blues suffered a 1–2 loss to Sunderland in the previous matchday. Chelsea currently sit ninth in the standings with 14 points from nine games — just three points adrift of both the top four and Tottenham. As mentioned, the competition at the top of the Premier League is extremely tight.

Tottenham vs Chelsea: When and where is the match?

The Premier League Matchday 10 fixture between Tottenham and Chelsea will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, November 1, with kickoff scheduled for 18:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 08:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 17:30

Yaoundé 21:30

Abuja 21:30

Cape Town 19:30

New Delhi 22:00

Sydney 02:30

Kiribati 04:30

Tottenham vs Chelsea: Where to watch the match online?

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: