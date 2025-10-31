ES ES FR FR
Maresca Gives Update on Palmer's Recovery

Will we see the midfielder back soon?
Today, 11:20
Miguel Solomons
Maresca Gives Update on Palmer’s Recovery Getty Images

Cole Palmer has been an integral part of the current Chelsea squad, but he’s been sidelined with an injury and unable to help the team. The head coach has now provided an update on his condition.

Details: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca revealed that he recently spoke with the English midfielder and told him he should be back in training soon.

Quote: “I just met him in the dining room at breakfast and said, ‘You’ll be back in a week,’ and he laughed. We’re still waiting,” said Maresca.

In Chelsea’s previous match, Liam Delap was shown a red card. Notably, Chelsea players have been sent off in six of their last nine games — including one red card shown to head coach Enzo Maresca himself.

Reminder: On Wednesday, October 29, Chelsea defeated Wolverhampton 4–3 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, marking another milestone in the club’s history.

