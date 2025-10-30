ES ES FR FR
Talented youth. Chelsea rewrite another Premier League record

Chelsea keep breaking records.
On Wednesday, October 29, Chelsea defeated Wolverhampton 4–3 in the fourth round of the EFL Cup and set yet another milestone.

Details: According to Opta, Chelsea became the first team in Premier League history to have four different players aged 21 or under score across all competitions. The players in question are Andrey Santos (21), Tyrique George (19), Estevão (18), and Jamie Gittens (21).

Notably, Estevão calmly converted a penalty, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London club made history in the competition.

