Tottenham president reacts to Bayern's ultimatum over Harry Kane transfer

President of London's "Tottenham Hotspur," Daniel Levy, ignored the ultimatum from Munich's "Bayern" regarding the transfer of England's national team striker, Harry Kane, as reported by Bild.

According to the source, the head of the English club did not respond to Bayern's offer. Earlier, "Bayern" had offered €100 million for the forward, with the potential to increase the amount by €20 million through bonuses. Instead of providing a response, Levy went on a two-week vacation, hoping that "Bayern" would improve their offer for the player's transfer.

Previously, it was reported that the management of "Tottenham" intended to receive no less than €116 million for the player. At the same time, the Bavarians had already reached an agreement with the Englishman on the personal contract terms.

Harry Kane, the 29-year-old product of Tottenham, has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played 435 matches in various competitions for the English club, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite this, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. However, his main achievement at Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Since 2015, Kane has also represented the England national team. He has played 84 matches for the national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.