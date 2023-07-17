Tottenham make final decision on Harry Kane

According to a tweet by Bayern & Germany, London-based club Tottenham Hotspur will not sell striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

The source suggests that the management of the English club will reject every offer from Bayern Munich, who are willing to pay around €100 million for Kane. Tottenham hopes that the forward will agree to extend his contract, which expires in the summer of 2024. The London club is prepared to double the player's salary, as he currently earns around €12 million per year.

29-year-old Kane is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy and has been part of the senior team since 2011. He has made a total of 435 appearances for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement with Tottenham was reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

Since 2015, Kane has represented the England national team. He has earned 84 caps for the national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.