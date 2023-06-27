Tottenham Hotspur make decision on Harry Kane

London-based Tottenham Hotspur will not sell striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

According to the source, the president of the English club, Daniel Levy, has no intention of parting ways with the forward, who is being pursued by Bayern Munich. The club hopes to extend the player's contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024. If the player refuses to renew his contract, he will be able to move to another club for free after one year.

In the previous season, the 29-year-old Kane played 49 matches in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists.