The management of London-based club Tottenham Hotspur is concerned about the potential free departure of forward Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports.

According to the source, the president of the English club, Daniel Levy, fears that the forward will refuse to extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2024, thus allowing him to move to another club for free. As a result, Tottenham Hotspur may consider starting negotiations for Kane's transfer to Bayern Munich in the current summer transfer window.

Previously, it was reported that the London club wants to receive no less than €140 million for the 29-year-old player. However, Bayern Munich is not willing to pay more than €100 million for the forward.

Kane is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's youth system and has been playing for the senior team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has not won any trophies with the club thus far. Kane's main achievement with Tottenham Hotspur was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

