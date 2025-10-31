ES ES FR FR
Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman ends his football career to become a photographer...

He followed his heart.
Football news Today, 08:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Tottenham goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman ends his football career to become a photographer... Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images

The goalkeeper managed to claim a UEFA Europa League winner's medal.

Details: Today, Tottenham's official page announced that 27-year-old goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman has decided to retire from professional football to focus on a career as a photographer and film director.

Alfie is a product of the Tottenham academy. Having risen through all the youth ranks, he was called up to the senior squad in 2019 but failed to secure a regular place, eventually moving on loan to Swedish side Degerfors, where he stayed until 2022.

He made just one appearance for Tottenham's first team, featuring in the 2020 Europa League clash against Ludogorets, where he played eight minutes.

For Degerfors, Alfie played 84 matches, conceding 64 goals and keeping just three clean sheets.

"It got to the point where I preferred to end my career on my own terms rather than join a club I simply didn’t want to go to. When I was younger, I always said I didn’t want to play in the lower leagues—only the highest level ever mattered to me. Otherwise, I'd rather do something different. So I just took this step into the unknown and thought: 'Oh, damn. I'm really doing this.' Anything can happen. I’m in complete control of my life, and it’s both really exciting and really scary..." Alfie Whiteman explained his decision.

