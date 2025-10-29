ES ES FR FR
"Happy in Naples, not considering leaving" – Scott McTominay's representatives deny rumors of Napoli exit

The Scotsman will stay at Napoli
Football news Today, 11:17
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has dismissed rumors of a possible return to England.

Details: According to insider Sacha Tavolieri, the player's representatives have assured that the Scotsman is "extremely happy" in Naples and has no intention of leaving the club.

"Scott loves the city, the club, and the fans. He feels great here," said a source close to the player.

Despite interest from Tottenham and several Premier League clubs, the 28-year-old midfielder has no plans to leave. Moreover, according to the source, Napoli may offer him a new contract in the coming months. The management values his professionalism and influence in the dressing room, and McTominay himself is ready to commit his future to the club and continue conquering Serie A as part of the Neapolitans.

McTominay joined Napoli in the summer of 2024 from Manchester United and quickly became one of the team's key players.

Reminder: Napoli is preparing for another round of talks for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

