Not giving up hope! Napoli prepares for another round of talks over Kobbie Mainoo

The Neapolitans are eager to bolster their midfield.

The first attempt didn’t bear fruit, but the Italian giants have no intention of backing down.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are preparing a new offer for Manchester United’s 20-year-old central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

It’s reported that Napoli want to bring the player in during the upcoming winter transfer window and are ready to put improved terms on the table for both Mainoo and the Red Devils’ management.

One of the main arguments in favor of Mainoo’s move, according to the Neapolitans, is his lack of game time this season. Kobbie has played just 228 minutes across 8 matches under Ruben Amorim—a figure far below what the 20-year-old Englishman expected.

Previously, it was reported that Manchester United value their player at €70 million, but based on Mainoo’s current form, Napoli may be able to negotiate a significant discount.

Kobbie Mainoo is a product of Manchester United’s academy, and this move could mark the first major transfer of the 20-year-old midfielder’s career.

Mainoo has made 80 appearances for United, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with the Red Devils runs until 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at €45 million.

