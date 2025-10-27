ES ES FR FR
Juventus vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025

Juventus vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025

Kenley Ward
Juventus vs Udinese prediction Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images
Juventus Juventus
Serie A Italy (Round 9) 29 oct 2025, 13:30
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Udinese Udinese
Prediction on game Win Juventus
Odds: 1.5
On October 29, 2025, the Allianz Stadium in Turin will host the Matchday 9 clash of Serie A, as Juventus take on Udinese.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Juventus are winless in their last 7 matches.
  • Udinese have won just 1 of their last 5 games.
  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings:
    Juventus - 4 wins, draws - 0, Udinese - 1 win.
  • Udinese's last win over Juventus was away in 2024, with a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Juventus have scored 9 goals and conceded 7 in their last 7 matches.
  • Udinese have scored 8 goals and conceded 10 in their last 7 matches.

Match preview:

The Turin giants come into this fixture as clear favorites, eager to strengthen their position at the top of the table and deliver a confident performance in front of their home fans. After a shaky start to the season, Igor Tudor's side are gradually finding their rhythm, and home games have traditionally been a reliable source of points. Udinese, on the other hand, arrive with more modest ambitions—the Friulian side are known for their solid defense and counter-attacking play, but facing the "Old Lady" away from home is always a tough challenge. History is also on Juve's side: on their own turf, Juventus almost always dispatch Udinese, often keeping a clean sheet. Key factors for this match will be the hosts' quick decision-making in attack, defensive reliability, and whether the visitors can withstand the early pressure. If Juventus maintain focus and take their chances, they should secure the win and continue their push for the top of the league.

Probable lineups:

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio, Kelly, Rugani, Gatti, Cambiaso, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Kalulu, Yildiz, McKennie, Vlahovic.
  • Udinese: Okoye, Goglichidze, Kabasele, Solet, Zanoli, Ekkelenkamp, Karlstrom, Atta, Kamara, Davis, Zaniolo.

Match prediction:

Igor Tudor's side are undisputed favorites for this one. The "Old Lady" play at home, where they are traditionally solid and rarely slip up against sides like Udinese. With their form improving and their attacking interplay getting sharper, Juventus are playing a more balanced brand of football: a reliable defense, a compact midfield, and consistency when transitioning into attack make the Turin club a significant threat.
Udinese, by contrast, have been inconsistent this season—often losing focus at the back and struggling for goals. Their reliance on counter-attacks may create a few chances, but against Juventus' organized defense, it likely won't be enough.
The hosts are expected to take control from the opening whistle, press high and aggressively, and see out the match comfortably in the closing stages.
Prediction: Juventus win.

