Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.51 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

In the ninth round of the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton on Saturday, October 25, with kick-off set for 18:30 CET. Here’s my take on the best bet for this fixture.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Manchester United have won their last two matches.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five outings, recording three wins and two draws.

Brighton have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches, while Manchester United have found the net in their last four.

At Old Trafford, United have won their last three home games.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last three away fixtures, with two wins and a draw.

Both sides have kept two clean sheets in their last ten matches.

In six of their last ten games, Brighton have scored more than 1.5 goals, while United have done so in five.

In their most recent meeting, Brighton defeated Manchester United 3–1.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Preview

Manchester United and Brighton sit close to each other in the table, with only a single point separating them.

The Red Devils have won their last two matches, including a 2–1 triumph over Liverpool, though their overall start to the season has been inconsistent. United have alternated between wins and losses in recent weeks — four victories and two defeats in their last six matches. They currently occupy ninth place with 13 points from eight games, just two points adrift of the top four.

Brighton, meanwhile, trail United by just one point. After eight rounds, the Seagulls have collected 12 points and sit 10th in the standings. Their form has been patchy too, but recent performances have been encouraging: a 3–1 win over Chelsea, a 1–1 draw against Brentford, and a 2–1 victory over Newcastle. With 12 points from eight games, they are only three points off fourth place and two away from the top five.

Probable Lineups

Manchester United: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško

Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Prediction

Both sides are in good form, setting the stage for an entertaining clash. Brighton have beaten United in their last two meetings, so they will hardly be an easy opponent for the Red Devils. My suggested bet: total goals over 2.5.