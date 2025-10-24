ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Manchester United vs Brighton: Who Will Extend Their Impressive Run?

Manchester United vs Brighton: Who Will Extend Their Impressive Run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Brighton prediction Getty Images
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League (Round 9) 25 oct 2025, 12:30
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Brighton Brighton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.51
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the ninth round of the Premier League, Manchester United host Brighton on Saturday, October 25, with kick-off set for 18:30 CET. Here’s my take on the best bet for this fixture.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Manchester United have won their last two matches.
  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last five outings, recording three wins and two draws.
  • Brighton have scored at least once in eight consecutive matches, while Manchester United have found the net in their last four.
  • At Old Trafford, United have won their last three home games.
  • Brighton are unbeaten in their last three away fixtures, with two wins and a draw.
  • Both sides have kept two clean sheets in their last ten matches.
  • In six of their last ten games, Brighton have scored more than 1.5 goals, while United have done so in five.
  • In their most recent meeting, Brighton defeated Manchester United 3–1.

Manchester United vs Brighton: Match Preview

Manchester United and Brighton sit close to each other in the table, with only a single point separating them.

The Red Devils have won their last two matches, including a 2–1 triumph over Liverpool, though their overall start to the season has been inconsistent. United have alternated between wins and losses in recent weeks — four victories and two defeats in their last six matches. They currently occupy ninth place with 13 points from eight games, just two points adrift of the top four.

Brighton, meanwhile, trail United by just one point. After eight rounds, the Seagulls have collected 12 points and sit 10th in the standings. Their form has been patchy too, but recent performances have been encouraging: a 3–1 win over Chelsea, a 1–1 draw against Brentford, and a 2–1 victory over Newcastle. With 12 points from eight games, they are only three points off fourth place and two away from the top five.

Probable Lineups

  • Manchester United: Lammens; De Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Cunha; Šeško
  • Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, De Cuyper; Welbeck

Prediction

Both sides are in good form, setting the stage for an entertaining clash. Brighton have beaten United in their last two meetings, so they will hardly be an easy opponent for the Red Devils. My suggested bet: total goals over 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.51
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Heart of Lions vs Holy Stars prediction Premier League Ghana Today, 11:00 Ghana Premier Football League: Hearts of Lions vs Holy Stars Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 Holy Stars Recommended 1xBet
Al Hilal Omdurman vs Kenya Police prediction CAF Champions League Today, 12:00 Al-Hilal Al-Sudani vs Polis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 24, 2025 Al Hilal Omdurman Odds: 1.55 Kenya Police Bet now Melbet
Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Werder Bremen vs Union Berlin: Can Union Extend Their Winning Streak? Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Union Berlin Bet now 1xBet
Girona vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Real Oviedo: Can Girona Secure Their Second Win of the Season? Girona Odds: 1.8 Real Oviedo Recommended 1xBet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Serie A Italy 25 oct 2025, 09:00 Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.8 Como Bet now Melbet
Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 RB Leipzig Bet now Melbet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 25 oct 2025, 09:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Recommended 1xBet
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.66 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 25 oct 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 October 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.46 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Espanyol vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 25 oct 2025, 10:15 Espanyol vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.7 Elche Recommended 1xBet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG: Who Will Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Brest Odds: 1.59 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Ligue 1 France 25 oct 2025, 11:00 Brest vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 25, 2025 Brest Odds: 1.75 Paris Saint-Germain Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores