ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Joshua Zirkzee no longer wants to stay in Manchester. He is unhappy with his role in the team

Joshua Zirkzee no longer wants to stay in Manchester. He is unhappy with his role in the team

The striker wants more playing time.
Football news Today, 09:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Premier League match Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Zirkzee has received his verdict from head coach Ruben Amorim.

Details: According to MirrorFootball, 24-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

It is reported that head coach Ruben Amorim has determined Zirkzee does not fit into his future plans, as the player is losing out in the competition to Mbeumo, Cunha, and Šeško.

Zirkzee himself understands he needs more minutes on the pitch and has requested the management to put him on the transfer list, but he was told the best he could hope for is a loan move to another club.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United last year from Bologna for €44 million. Since then, he has played 53 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with United runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €28 million.

Reminder: Manchester United shows interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Manchester United shows interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller Transfer news Yesterday, 14:20 Manchester United shows interest in Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller
Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest warms up prior to the Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Manchester United enters the race for Elliot Anderson
“Built to fail.” Jürgen Klopp on Manchester United in 2013 Football news 20 oct 2025, 04:37 “Built to fail.” Jürgen Klopp on Manchester United in 2013
"I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool Football news 19 oct 2025, 14:27 "I am really impressed by Senne Lammens' performance" - Harry Maguire praises his teammate after victory over Liverpool
Waited 9 years for this! Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016 Football news 19 oct 2025, 13:39 Waited 9 years for this! Manchester United beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 2016
Total misfortune! Gakpo hits the woodwork three times in match against Manchester United. Football news 19 oct 2025, 12:56 Total bad luck! Gakpo hits the woodwork three times in the match against Manchester United.
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores