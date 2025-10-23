Joshua Zirkzee no longer wants to stay in Manchester. He is unhappy with his role in the team

The striker wants more playing time.

Zirkzee has received his verdict from head coach Ruben Amorim.

Details: According to MirrorFootball, 24-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

It is reported that head coach Ruben Amorim has determined Zirkzee does not fit into his future plans, as the player is losing out in the competition to Mbeumo, Cunha, and Šeško.

Zirkzee himself understands he needs more minutes on the pitch and has requested the management to put him on the transfer list, but he was told the best he could hope for is a loan move to another club.

Zirkzee joined Manchester United last year from Bologna for €44 million. Since then, he has played 53 matches, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with United runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €28 million.

